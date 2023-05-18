Actress Sarah Martins has shared another clip from a new movie project with actor Yul Edochie

The two who seemed to be playing the roles of lovers in the movie were captured smiling as they struck different lovers' pose

As expected, the video has left tongues wagging as many dropped different comments about it

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has continued to share videos from her friend Judy Austin's new movie project.

In the latest video she shared on her Instagram page, Sarah and Judy's husband, Yul Edochie, played the roles of lovers as they were captured smiling and cuddled up in what looked like a romantic scene from the new movie project.

Sarah Martins tells critics to mind their business. Credit: @officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Sarah sent a message to netizens dragging her as she told them to mind their business.

In her words:

"Keypad warriors mind your business! Find a shop and start your own business! Leave people’s business alone."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Sarah Martins' romantic clip with Yul Edochie

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

pellannaji:

"You pple have de@lt with yul, see as he is doing like mumu."

okaslove:

"This one wan trend with her two left legs mtcheew... Yul is now a full time onuku tueh."

amaka.matilda:

"Keep acting RUBBISH ......when you are done ,you watch alone with those you acted with."

joychiamakaka:

"A lady that house maid collected her husband, I no blame you bcus you can't get joy, na to start scattering people home and joining hands to scatter, that's your business now."

pretttberry_ghandi:

"No others directors want her so she has to support stupidity so her stilll body can be on television."

mzpinkjay:

"I wonder who’s watching you movies when there are better movies to watch."

worldknows_:

"This lady sabi pepper people sha Make you remember say judgement day comes later oo."

Yul Edochie returns to movie location

Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie had returned to movie production weeks after the demise of his first son, Kambilichuckwu.

His second wife, Judy Austin's close friend, on Tuesday, May 16, took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself with Yul and other crew members on the set of Judy’s new movie titled “Local Hot Cake.”

In the short video, the actor was spotted with an umbrella as he directed a part of the crew on the project.

Source: Legit.ng