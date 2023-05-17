Big Brother Titans star, Blue Aiva, took to social media to celebrate her birthday with some new photos

The South African beauty sported a blue ensemble in her birthday shoot, which was inspired by one of Nicki Minaj's looks

Several netizens who saw the photos have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Blue Aiva dazzled her fans with some new photos in honour of her birthday.

The Big Brother Titans star turned 23 on May 15 and took to her Instagram page to celebrate with photos from her birthday shoot in which she sported a blue ensemble.

Photos of Blue Aiva and Minaj Credit: @realitytving, @nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

The outfit featured a print long-sleeved catsuit which she paired with a blue mini skirt.

She sported some black leather high boots.

Blue Aiva's birthday look inspired by Nicki Minaj

A photo shared by blogger, @realitytving, shows a photo collage of Aiva in the outfit but this time with a black leather trenchcoat, alongside Nicki Minaj in a green version of the same look.

The similarities between the two baddies show that the BBTitans star's birthday look was inspired by the American rapper.

Hit or miss: Netizens share thoughts on Blue Aiva's replication of Nicki Minaj's look

emeldahn:

"Nice but the original is . Anyways can’t wait to see the housemates this weekend for the AMVCA awards the S.A housemates r coming to Naija this weekend they better not disappoint."

mhiz_e7:

"It's obvious that she didn't go for a full-on recreation yet she still killed it. This is obvious from her choice of colour, print, boots etc. I guess she just took the style-inspo and went with her own details."

everythingbeautiful48:

"It’s giving What i ordered vs what i got."

dehbombom_:

"Nobody is better than the original."

becthewine:

"Big miss Abeg."

abby100bill:

"Blue killed it abeg more than Nikki seff ..if u disagree go court."

bountylisa:

"She could've killed it in a different pose maybe."

joannehlatse:

"Only Big Tee can hit all Nicki minaj's outfit❤️,Blue Def missed this one."

mamcy_clothing:

"People who won’t say the truth will say hit ,if u like troll but this is a miss. Tacha is the GOAT when she recreated that ONIKA fit. This is hectic pls."

Celebrity recreation: Just like Nengi, Tacha replicates Nicki Minaj's red monochrome look

Tacha recently dropped some new photos and they have earned her applause from fans and fashion lovers. The Big Brother Naija star replicated a look originally rocked by American rapper, Nicki Minaj.

The red look featured a bedazzled sheer dress, revealing a red bodysuit underneath. The mermaid dress featured a floor-length flounce.

Also in red is her sleek centre-part weave which worked together with her makeup to give her an edgy look.

Nicki Minaj: BBNaija Tacha wows fans with impeccable style recreation of rapper's look

Natacha Akide who is better known as Tacha has continued to prove her undying love for Nicki Minaj.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star, in 2022, took to her Instagram page to honour the rap goddess with some photos.

In the snaps, the top brand influencer posed for studio shots, dressed in a bodysuit underneath a dotted see-through catsuit and a white robe.

She paired the look with multiple layers of pearls and a pink fringed bob wig.

Source: Legit.ng