Big Brother Naija star, Tacha, has taken to social media to share her attempt at replicating Nicki Minaj's look

The popular red look was initially recreated by 2020 star, Nengi Hampson which wowed many

A while ago, Tacha stunned her fans with an impressive recreation of Minaj's fur coat look

Tacha recently dropped some new photos and they have earned her applause from fans and fashion lovers.

Photos of BBNaija star replicating Nicki Minaj's look Credit: @symplytacha, @nengiofficial, @nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Naija star replicated a look originally rocked by American rapper, Nicki Minaj.

The red look featured a bedazzled sheer dress, revealing a red bodysuit underneath. The mermaid look featured a floor-length flounce.

Also in red is her sleek centre-part weave which worked together with her makeup to give her an edgy look.

Tacha's look was designed by Nigerian fashion designer, Tolu Bally.

See photos below:

Photos of Tacha and Nicki Minaj Credit: @symplytacha, @nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, 2020 Lockdown star, Nengi Hampson, had earlier recreated the same look, making her the first to do it in Nigeria.

The ivory beauty dazzled in a similar replication, nailing the look from the hair to the dress and pose.

Both stars did an impressive job of replicating the monochrome look rocked by the American superstar rapper.

Nicki Minaj in original red look

The red look is an impressive style recreation of American rapper, Nicki Minaj's red look.

In 2019, the award-winning rap star appeared on Rupaul's Drag Race show, sporting an all-red look.

The stunning red dress was designed by celebrity designer, Rocky Gathercole, and she accessorised with Marianna Harutunian bracelets.

Nicki Minaj: BBNaija Tacha wows fans with impeccable style recreation of rapper's look

Natacha Akide who is better known as Tacha continues to prove her undying love for Nicki Minaj.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star, in 2022, took to her Instagram page to honour the rap goddess with some new photos.

In the snaps, the top brand influencer posed for studio shots, dressed in a bodysuit underneath a dotted see-through catsuit and a white robe.

She paired the look with multiple layers of pearls and a pink fringed bob wig.

