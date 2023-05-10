As Giorgio Armani said, "Style, class, and a good sense of fashion is an inborn gift and not many are blessed with it."

You might be a great healer, a miracle worker, a fantastic orator, and might have unlimited resources to get the best fashion designers to dress you up, some people only need to show up, and they would like every inch dashingly handsome.

Legit.ng in this article has compiled a list of the top 7 most stylish Nigerian pastors. Photo credit: @pst_iren/@bolajiid/@pauladefarasin

Many Nigerian clergymen have been accused of not being fashionistas enough, badly dressed, or over the top with their choices of attire and outlook over the years.

But recently, some pastors have shown they can lead in the spirit and still look pretty good while at it.

Pastors like veteran Chris Oyakhilome and Tunde Bakare and new-age ministers like Bolaji Idowu have proven that having a smashing sense of fashion isn't a hindrance to being a leader in the spirit.

Below is a list compiled by Legit.ng of Nigeria's top seven best-dressed and most stylish clergymen.

1. Paul Adefarasin - House on the Rock

Pastor Adefarasin is the lead minister of the famous Nigerian church, House on The Rock. He is famous for his dashing physique, bald hair, and subtle, stylish white beard.

His physique is one of the reasons why many of his outfits always look smashing on him. No one does casual outfits better than Pastor Paul Adefarasin, you could go to church next Sunday, and you would see him rocking a plain T-shirt smartly fitted on him and with jeans.

He is a fashionista and knows precisely what works for him.

2. Emmanuel Iren - Celebration Church International

Pastor Emmanuel is regarded by many as the GenZ clergyman. He is the leader of the Celebration Church International, and of course, the demography that relates most to his preachings, he seems to have an excellent grip on his fashion sense.

He ranks number two on our list.

3. Sam Adeyemi - Daystar Christian Centre

Veteran clergyman and senior pastor of the Daystar Christian Centre is another stylish man of God that has found a way to ease his way into the hearts of many with his preachings and provide visual aesthetics while at it.

His casual and formal looks, whether on the pulpit or the screen, is quite a sight for sore eyes.

4. Biodun Fatoyinbo - Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA)

Abuja-based clergy and author Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has once been voted the best-dressed and most stylish Nigerian clergyman.

However, most recently, he has fallen off the pecking order. But that doesn't mean he has completely lost his fashion sense; he's still got it, and he ranks as our fourth best-dressed clergyman in Nigeria.

5. Chris Oyakhilome - Loveworld ministries/Chris Embassy

Pastor Christ Oyakhilome has been one of the most consistent figures on this list. His unique hairstyle, three-piece suits and tremendous catalogue for ties would definitely see him constantly featured on this list.

He is one of the few new-age pastors that set the tone of how many of his contemporaries and those who came after him decided how they wanted to be perceived through their dressing and fashion sense.

6. Tunde Bakare - Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC)

Pastor Tunde Bakare is probably more famous for his political leanings, preachings and commentaries than seeing him as a fashionista.

However, doing that would be a disservice to the Abeokuta-born lawyer turned-pastor and politician.

The general overseer of the CGCC ministry is as much an impeccable fashionista as he is a fantastic orator.

7. Bolaji Idowu - Harvesters International Christian Center

Pastor Bolaji Idowu is the founder and lead pastor of Harvesters International Christian Center. He is a very popular minister amongst many young Nigerian Christians.

He might not be as famous for his fashion sense, but boy-oh-boy, does he have one. He is quite a fantastic collaborator with colours and different outfits in many unique ways.

