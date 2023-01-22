APC member Obidike Chukwuebuka has faulted the statement made by Pastor Tunde Bakare about the ruling party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - Obidike Chukwuebuka, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has advised Pastor Tunde Bakare to retract the statement he made about the party's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bakare, the presiding overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (formerly Latter Rain Assembly), had spoken against Tinubu's presidential bid in his state-of-the-nation address on Sunday, January 15.

The cleric warned against the politics of entitlement, describing it as bad. He also made reference to the Yoruba word, ‘Emi lokan”, meaning it is my turn.

Emi lokan became a popular political slogan after Tinubu used it while urging the APC delegates to support him in the party's presidential primary.

Pastor Bakare was one of the aspirants Tinubu eventually defeated in the primary.

You once praised Tinubu, Obidike reminds Bakare

Reacting to Bakare's state, Obidike who is a member of the Contact and Mobilization of the APC Presidential Campaign Council said the cleric is a stakeholder of the ruling party and should not make comments that could negatively affect the party.

“The statement recently accredited to Pastor Tunde Bakare is not healthy for our party," Obidike told Legit.ng.

The APC chieftain said he recalled that Pastor Bakare in his church in September 2020 praised Tinubu, saying the former Lagos state governor has fought victorious battles for the ruling party.

"I advise him to retract the statement and put hands together to deliver our party. In as much as the statement may not affect us but as a party man, he should stop making inciting statements that ridicule the process and prosperity of our great party, the APC," Obidike added.

"We still appreciate Pastor Tunde Bakare for contesting (in the primaries) but he should sit up and be part of the process of making the next President work out."

Pastor Bakare denied endorsing Tinubu, speaking against CAN

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Bakare refuted claims that he endorsed Tinubu.

The cleric who made the rebuttal in a statement also debunked insinuations that he was working against the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on the Muslim-Muslim ticket by Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

He described the claims as a lie.

