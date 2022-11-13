A video clip of a famous Nigerian rapper Chinko Ekun attending the new generation church, the Harvesters, founded by Pastor Bolaji Idowu, has gone viral

The musician in the viral clip could be heard sharing an amazing testimony of how he survived depression and going broke just years after he became one of the biggest artists in Nigeria

In the touching video, Chinko Ekun shared how he lost everything from his house, car, and record deal and had to start squatting with a friend sleeping on the floor of the person's house

Ace Nigerian rapper and former YBNL signee Oladipo Olamide Emmanuel better known as Chinko Ekun, was recently sighted at the famous Harvesters ministries owned by Bolaji Idowu.

Chinko Ekun, in a viral video online, shared an untold truth about how his life went from grace to grass within the space of months after he fought with his record label, YBNL, owned by Olamide Baddo.

Rapper Chinko Ekun trends online after clips of him attending Bolaji Idowu's Harvesters church went viral. Photo credit:@bolajiidowu/@chinkoekun

During a testimony-sharing moment at the NLP church, the rapper revealed how he lost everything he ever owned from his house, car and record deal after his fight with his former boss.

Chinko also revealed that things were so bad for him that he had to go and be squatting with a friend, Davido's former manager, Aloma.

He noted that during this period, he had to sleep on the floor and was left wondering how he went from taking flights to sleeping on the floor.

How I almost committed su*cide, Chinko Ekun shares

The singer disclosed that while staying with Aloma DMW, he got so depressed and frustrated with life that he started considering committing su*cide.

However, he further revealed that at the point he almost considered jumping into the lagoon and just ending his life when God intervened in his life within the space of three-month, things completely turned around, and he is doing well now.

Watch the video clip of Chinko Ekun sharing his amazing testimony at Pastor Bolaji Idowu's church:

See how netizens reacted to Chinko Ekun's amazing story during testimony hour at Pastor Bolaji Idowu's church:

@slity_ice:

"I'm here for Grace to grass to grace story. God Is good. No shame."

@phunmite1:

"God is the greatest."

@lovecasted:

"Shey u Don turn born again now."

@ooiceo_:

"No Energy has High as that of the most high."

@chukwunonso___:

"It's how he tells his bitter stories so unashamed and unafraid of being judged."

@lloyddee45:

"Chinko Tiger, Mehn thanks to God we don't look like our challenges."

@pradaleesa:

"Things Dey happen."

"There's no love in the Nigerian music industry," Chinko Ekun says

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting some years back that Oladipo Olamide Emmanuel, popularly known as Chinko Ekun, had stated that there is no love in the music industry and that every man has to stand up for himself.

He revealed this in an interview about his journey in the realm of stardom, where he spoke about his struggles after leaving his former record label.

For one who is a fast-rising star, he has learnt that there is minimal love in the industry and that to achieve one's goals, one must remain resilient and never give up regardless of obstacles that might come their way.

