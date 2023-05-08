A mother has caused controversy online after dyeing her baby's hair blonde to match her own

The video has gone viral, sparking outrage among netizens who are concerned about the chemicals used on the infant's tender skin

Many people took to the comment section to slam the mother for the baby's hairstyle

A video of a baby with dyed blonde hair has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among netizens.

The video shows the baby's mother applying the hair dye to the infant's scalp, leading many to express concerns about the use of chemicals on such delicate skin.

Photos of mother and child sporting dyed hair. Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

While the mother has not spoken out about the incident, the video has ignited a heated debate online, with many condemning the woman's actions and calling for greater awareness about the risks of using hair dye on infants.

The video posted by @gossipmilltv showed the young lady holding the baby. Mother and daughter sported hair dyed blonde with the baby's styled in little puffs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out the video below:

Social media users slam mother over baby's dyed hair

hazeljewelers:

"The child needs a family."

ladyque_1:

"So many untrained children making children.Smh."

polished_ice:

"Omg don’t children get protection from the government in Nigeria ‍♀️ this is disturbing."

girl_named_koko:

"I could only imagine what the child went through to put that dye …see the mother look like clay pot allow children to live a normal life."

xpatainment_:

"The generation that GENZ is raising will be the end of our culture as we know it."

inky_rossy

"I’m 22, at my age I don’t know how dye feels like, I haven’t tried it before!! It’s well with this generation, men try as much as possible and marry educated and well brought uo ladies, it would help your kids to grow morally."

bhadgyal_chichi:

"Make I just assume say na filter.who dey give this my generation children sef."

thevanesaonly:

"Someone take that child away from her quick."

queen_of_the_pack01:

"All those chemicals on her tender scalp. I wonder why Nigeria does not have child protective services."

Lady who bleached hair 5 times shows off burned patches on head in video, netizens amused

Many women love being adventurous and playing around with their hair – but one Mzansi babe took it a little too far with hers.

TikTok user @madikizelaowa_rmy left many social media users gobsmacked after posting a video of what her hair looked like after bleaching it five times.

The clip shows her using a funny sound and making dramatic facial expressions before revealing bald patches on her head due to extensive damage from over-bleaching.

Source: Legit.ng