A video of a lady reacting to the discomfort of dyeing her hair has gone viral on social media

In the video, she is seen crying out as a man leads her to a sink to wash off the chemical in her now-blond hair

The video which has since gone viral, sparked mixed reactions on social media

There is saying that there is no beauty without pain. It appears that this is something a lady recently got reminded of after a trip to a hair salon.

In the video, the lady is seen with chemical in her blond hair as she cried out in pain believed to be caused by the hair dye.

Photos of the lady with the dyed hair. Credit: @krakshq

Source: Instagram

The panicking lady is seen led to a wash sink by a man who attempts to reduce the pain by pouring water over her hair.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to video of lady reacting to hair dye

midella.cakes:

"Looks like whippedcream "

betty_bee:

"Why didn’t he get enough water to wash it off at once??? See how he dey scoop the water small small dying hair is not for the weak ooo I dey talk from experience."

the_purplehibiscus:

"This is actually really mean. Improper hair bleaching can lead to hair loss and scalp injuries. Why didn’t they go get an appropriate amount of water to wash it off properly? This is why you go to professional hairdressers for sensitive hair procedures. It’s not all hair procedures you do with any hairdresser, look for a standard salon. Don’t relax or dye your hair in a place that is not standard. Don’t do manicures and pedicures in a place that is not standard. If they do not have a proper hairdressers sink, don’t relax or bleach your hair there. Look at this emergency situation, they are I’ll equipped to handle it. Hair bleach is very fast acting."

gbemileke_lifted:

"This is not funny! It’s not cruise."

fineboyokola:

"Shebi na u won fry your hair "

soft_millionaire:

"There is pain in beauty "

