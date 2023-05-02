Top Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu recently celebrated her new house with a talk of the town party

The huge event was graced by a number of top Nollywood stars and other celebrities as they partied with their colleague

Videos from the beautiful occasion trended on social media showing the top stars in attendance including MC Oluomo, Faithia Williams and more

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Chukwu caused a huge buzz on social media over her talk of the town housewarming party.

On May 1, 2023, the single mother of two celebrated getting herself a huge house after suffering hardships in the past. The occasion also coincided with the 20th anniversary of the death of her husband.

During the course of the day, a series of fun videos from Regina’s housewarming party made the rounds online and a number of top celebrities were spotted at the occasion.

Videos go viral as top celebs storm actress Regina Chukwu's housewarming party. Photos: @nollywoodcitadel, @goldmynevibes

Tayo ‘Sikiratu Sindodo’ Odueke, Faithia Williams, Olaiya Igwe, Sola Kosoko, MC Oluomo, Koko Zaria, Mide Martins, Afeez Owo and more were seen at the star-studded event as they all rocked the chosen fabric for the event.

Popular Fuji musician, Alao Malaika, was also seen performing for guests at the occasion. The celebrant Regina also paid her respects by kneeling to greet him.

Netizens react to videos from Regina Chukwu's housewarming party

Tolu_xxv:

“Housewarming you rented hall Nigerians ”

agboolacashy:

“But they will still say Yoruba are tribalistic Shay Regina chukwu no be Igbo again.”

son___of___cecilia___aridunnu:

“Wait a min,Na only nollywood women dy Do diff things e.g house warming, new cars, endorsement etc. Lolllll... .... What about their male actors,no b this same film dem dy gather shoot. # Dey play....."" Olòngbon lolèye”

hairsbyjoan:

“Happy for her she is really an hard working lady ”

oluwadamilolaadeyeye:

“Nollywood Yoruba and party na 5 and 6”

prettytimi5:

“Screaming luxury ”

akanni_alaga:

“Mama was not breathing well oo The snaatch is snattching ”

Regina Chukwu celebrates first birthday as landlady

Actress Regina Chukwu on Thursday, March 23, marked her first birthday as a landlord.

Regina, who was overjoyed, expressed gratitude to God for her new age as she shared how she had been blessed.

Reminiscing her last birthday, the movie maker recounted how she celebrated it in a rented apartment.

