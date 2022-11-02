Big Brother Naija reality star, Phyna, recently wowed fans with some new photos

In the Instagram uploads, the Level Up winner is seen dressed in a lovely red mini dress

Some months ago, Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli was sported rocking the same look for her birthday

We love how every once in a while, we get to see celebrities twin in matching ensembles - and this time is no different.

Big Brother Naija 2022 winner, Phyna recently served it hot in red for her many fans.

Photos of Phyna and the actress. Credit: @unusualphyna, @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

She rocked a heavily bedazzled red mini dress with an illusion front opening.

The thin-strap dress gave the Level Up star a flattering silhouette as she paired the look with some heels, framing her face with some locs of hair which was styled in a low bun. Her makeup was on point as well.

Check out the photos below:

Interestingly, this look created by celebrity designer @beccaneedlesnstitches was first rocked by Omoni Oboli.

For her birthday, the Nollywood actress/filmmaker shared photos of her looking delectable in the red design.

Unlike Phyna, she rocked a silver pair of sandals and wore her hair down.

Check out the look below:

Source: Legit.ng