A fashion designer, Ketina Style, got social media users buzzing with reactions over her recent design

The designer had earlier shared a TikTok video capturing the process of making the design

However, the final result shared on her TikTok page left many people with mixed reactions

One fashion designer's attempt to wow netizens with her design has left many people with mixed reactions.

Ketina Style posted a video showing how she achieved a cutout ankara design, leaving many people eager to see the outcome.

What was meant to be an opportunity to dazzle fashion lovers rather left many people unimpressed.

The final result featured round patterns sewn together with strings of beads connecting them to form a dress.

The designer rocked it with a black mini-dress underneath.

Social media users share thoughts on final result of ankara design

Tina's Closet:

"But I no come like am."

joycechinyere72:

"Blessing CEO go wear dis one like dis without inner wears."

Lc.maria001:

"Lovely, i think it wld b more beautiful if it was short."

MERCYYOUNG:

"It's not fine abeg."

Shapeup clothings:

"My darling, you did a great job. Make them go do their own. Love it."

Coach Precious:

"But don't fight with anyone outside."

Urgly meerah:

"It’s giving, try it on a chubby lady I think it will suit more."

itz pezzy:

"Beautiful and unique I love it."

Your.. boo… favourite:

"I love it rich Aunty vibes."

Opeyemi Adebayo:

"Everything about it speaks class and unique."

patamakaeze:

"I think the material is wasted kind of."

Oluwamodupe_clothing:

"if you know what fashion is and what it takes for designer to come up with a style you all will appreciate her creativity. kudos."

