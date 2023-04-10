Social media users have been buzzing with reactions over a video of a lady in a blue costume ensemble

The lady who revealed she was a fashion designer is seen rocking a skater mini skirt with the bust designed to contain a blue drink in each cup

The video, which has since gone viral, earned her applause from social media users who found the look creative

A fashion designer went viral on the internet after TikToker, @funnyent, interviewed her on the street, over her interesting choice of ensemble.

Photos of the designer being interviewed and Toyin Lawani. Credit: @funnyent, @tiannahsplacempire (Instagram)

The video, which has over 400,000 views on TikTok, sees the woman dressed in a skater mini skirt paired with an interesting top design featuring two circular transparent cups with a blue liquid drink encased in each one.

The designer revealed that the costume was one of her designs, as she mostly creates LED clothing for photo shoots and music videos.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of lady in 'drinkable outfit'

While some people applauded her creativity, others likened her design to that of Nigerian fashion designer, Toyin Lawani.

Check out some comments below:

midella.cakes:

"I admire the creativity a lot and how she promotes her work, the outfit is not tacky, very neat but I cannot rock it, how many be my body."

generallado:

"No let Toyin Lawani see this video ooo."

khasome:

"That man wants to sip soo bad."

officialjenny101:

"The problem I have with some people is that , they don’t know the difference between regular or causal fits and customs ! If you listened to her, you would have heard when she used the word 'custom'.“

pbellebeautyng:

"Mind u it’s a custom so it’s not supposed to make sense . But I love her boldness."

trc_organicfoods:

"Toyin must not see this."

toniaturner01:

"Its not an OUTFIT its a COSTUME, know the difference!"

26cherrygirl:

"Wow absolutely unique,creative and gorgeous something I can rock."

chinelo.b_:

"I am sure I am not the only one that love the outfit."

Hilarious video of man mimicking Toyin Lawani's avant-garde designs

When it comes to designs that drop jaws and spark conversations, Toyin Lawani has proven to be a master of creating such masterpieces.

A month ago, the Tiannah's Empire boss celebrated her birthday, sporting some dramatic pieces that got people talking.

Instagram comedian, @_charlesborn, made a video inspired by the designer. In the video, Charles is seen wearing what appears to be white bedsheets cinched at the waist with a belt.

He 'accessorised' the look with a pot on his head, a pan in one hand and a cooking spoon making the tie.

Source: Legit.ng