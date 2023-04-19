Nigerian singer, Simi, has taken to her Instagram page to mark her birthday with new photos

The singer/songwriter, who turned a year older, dazzled in a red outfit for her birthday shoot

In other birthday news, Nigerian actress, Mide Martins marked her special day with four different looks

Simi turned a year older on Wednesday, April 19, and blessed her fans with some gorgeous new photos in classic celebrity style.

Birthday photoshoots are a norm among a lot of Nigerians, especially celebrities, and Simi was not left out of this year's celebratory photos.

Photos of Simi in a red outfit.

Source: Instagram

The talented singer/songwriter wowed her fans with photos from her birthday shoot in which she dazzled in a red look.

In the photos from the indoor shoot, the Logba Logba crooner posed in a red playsuit featuring long sleeves and chain straps around the hips.

Simi paired the look with black boots, sporting a centre-part bone-straight weave and a soft glam makeup look.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"35 and fine. Happy birthday to the realest person I know. I type this tipsy as hell and surrounded by my most loved. If God don't love me most, I don't know who."

