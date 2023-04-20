Video of Lady Rocking Fake Dior Shoes With Brand's Wrongly Spelt Name Goes Viral: "Same Pronunciation"
- A video of some sneakers believed to be a fake version of Dior shoes has gone viral online
- In the video, which is zoomed in around a lady's feet, the name 'Deaor' is seen on one of the sneakers
- Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts
Nigerians have been cracking up after a video of some interesting sneakers popped up on social media.
In the video shared on TikTok by @og_confy, a pair of feet presumably belonging to a female are zoomed in to reveal the sneakers with the name 'Deaor'.
The name, which sounds like Dior, has led many netizens to believe that was an attempt at a fake version of the luxury brand's footwear design.
Check out the video below:
Social media users react to video of fake Dior shoes
auggie_90:
"But the shoe fine. Aba boys are not in the business to speak English."
jaasconcept:
"The shoes are really pretty it could have done well without the name."
midella.cakes:
"Why do they always spell the brand name ridiculously wrong? I really want to know the reason, because I saw Aidadas one day."
omede.sandra:
"They took the actual pronunciation seriously."
viviangreen_:
"Should have been "Diyor"
mariaeva_oren:
"That why I always check well when I’m buying any foreign designer from aba.I know I buying the fake but at list the name as to be original."
khufu257:
"The shoe is fine. Why can't they put their own brand on it? It's inferiority complex."
brendaforsbury:
"The sneaker is actually fineAba boys and brand namesdem for just do the shoe without name."
ten11ceo:
"It’s same pronunciation, if you sabi use vowel sound well."
"You've got skills" - Internet users impressed with video of female shoemaker
While the shoe-making industry in Nigeria is a male-dominated one, there are some talented women slowly making a name for themselves.
Annysfootwear is a Port Harcourt shoe brand run by a lovely lady whose videos have gone viral on social media.
One of the videos sees the lady in a blonde pixie cut, working on some shoes in a diligent yet classy fashion.
