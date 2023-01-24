A video of a beautiful lady making shoes has gone viral on social media, earning her compliments

In the video, the lady identified on TikTok as @annysfootwear is seen working on some shoes

The video which has over 100,000 views on the platform left many internet users impressed

While the shoe-making industry in Nigeria is a male-dominated one, there are some talented women slowly making a name for themselves.

Annysfootwear is a Port Harcourt shoe brand run by a lovely lady whose videos have gone viral on social media.

Photos of the female shoemaker working on a design. Credit: @annysfootwear

One of the videos sees the lady in a blonde pixie cut, working on some shoes in a diligent yet classy fashion.

From cutting to shaping and filing, it is glaring that the lady in the video is a professional in the craft of shoe making.

Check out the video below:

Internet users commend female shoe maker in viral video

Chiamystitches:

"May God bless you."

I_ａｍ＿Ｍｂｕｙｉ:

"I just found a wife for my brother."

kwambox-selly:

"wow... you've got skills "

user5614886420718 simple lady:

"respect may Allah bless your hand work "

borgiaambeu:

"very Nice job."

raynash:

"magical hands."

@5g11:

"nice hand work dear."

