A lady identified on Tiktok as @mideskin_care has taken to social media to share her experience with a tailor

In the video, the lady shared a photo of the dress she wanted for her court wedding and then a video of what she got

She revealed that she had to get another designer to make her a ball gown which she wore for her special day

Wedding days are special; for brides, not having the desired dream look may be a nightmare.

Lucky for this bride, she got a plan B option ready after being disappointed by her tailor three days before her wedding.

The video has since gone viral online. Credit: @mideskin_care (Tiktok)

Identified as @mideskin_care on Tiktok, she made a video sharing her wedding experience and how her tailor delivered a botched recreated version of the dress she had wanted.

In the video, she shared a photo of the original design she wanted for her court wedding - a body-fitted dress with an overskirt.

She followed up with a short clip showing what she got instead and then ended the video with the ball gown she went for eventually.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of dress delivered

la_doosh:

"I actually like what the first designer delivered better than the second one."

aword4dwise:

"You get the body for the first cloth…2nd is what helps you o, ‘designer’ did you a favor. ‍♀️‍♀️"

ejiwunmiphemy:

"This no be designer, na carpenter "

iamisadora1:

"Maybe it's the flat tummy she doesn't have "

eesawken:

"When Iya sikira is your tailor. Some of you have mind oo. You no go look person face before you give am work?"

funmi.moh:

"You mean you never went for fitting? E ti de oo."

sanygerald:

"I’m thinking that dress she ended up wearing was rented. It looks like what they always rent at the court."

