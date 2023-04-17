Big Brother Naija star, Mercy Eke, recently got social media users buzzing with reaction over her statement during a live Instagram video

In the video, which is currently trending in the Big Brother community, she talked about makeup and confidence

Many people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to blast the reality TV star

Mercy Eke appears to have annoyed some Big Brother show fans after she shared her thoughts on makeup and its enhancing nature.

During a live Instagram video, the Big Brother Naija reality star answered a question about whether South Africa has good makeup artists.

In response, Mercy said:

“Being beautiful depends on your confidence. If you have low self-esteem, nothing will be fine for you. So you have to say to yourself 'I am beautiful' and every other thing will work for you." No dey blame make up artist, na your confidence dey make you fine."

Social media users react to Mercy Eke's comment on makeup and confidence

katty_gd1111:

"Not Mercy talking about self confidence Abeg a person who is not confident in her natural body and face, but have doctor fix it to her taste. Even giving motivational speech with makeup and filter, what a sarcasm."

edibles_chow:

"You said you’re fine but still using filter and also wearing makeup to post this video.insecure girl giving herself hope as usual."

god_fearer21747:

"See who's talking after so many injections on face and body. I will say it again, the southies are much more confident in their natural beauty than Nigerian girls."

fashoro41:

"After injecting ur chin and jaw I blame some people wey Dey hype u sha after na still those same people go blame another person wey do yarn die. Go and ask blaqchyna."

official_tomilola:

"She’s speaking facts even some of us are not photogenic, so pls don’t blame the make up artist ! People like if I do make up I Dey always be like Mami water but my pictures sometimes doesn’t comes out fine as I expected. Bcs I am literally finer and beautiful in real life than pictures!"

mantherams:

"People that make corrections to they body's to look better come n tell us about natural beauty and confidence the irony."

