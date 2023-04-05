A video of an albino lady has left social media users stunned after she showed her style transformation

In the now-trending clip, she is seen going from a bare face to a glammed up look with gorgeous yellow twists

The video which has over 12 million views on the platform earned her compliments from viewers

Every skin tone is beautiful and for Mony-Love Mbanzoulou, looking fab is anything but impossible!

The albino beauty recently wowed fans with her glam transformation in one video that has gotten 12.9 million views.

Photos of the albino lady. Credit: @monylovembanzoulou

Source: Instagram

In the video, she starts out with a bare face and her tresses flying free.

However, by the end of the video, we see her looking chic and fabulous with a glossy lipped makeup look and chunky twists hairstyle in yellow.

Her impeccable makeup slay couple with the hair and earrings made her look like a completely different person.

Check out the video below:

Check out some comments by impressed social media users below:

Screenshot of some comments. Credit: @monylovembanzoulou

Source: TikTok

