A video of a lady sporting extra-long plastic nails has gone viral, sparking hilarious reactions

In the video, she was seen at what appears to be a salon with long red and black nails and bold eyebrows

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Social media users have reacted to a video of a woman on Instagram rocking some interesting nail art.

In the clip shared by @bankybestowed, the lady was seen showing off the long talons which curved inwards.

Photos of the lady with the nails. Credit: @bankybestowed

Source: Instagram

Aside from the nails painted in black and red, the lady who appeared pleased with her nails also sported a unique and bold eyebrow style.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users react to lady's extra long nails

omob_of_lagos:

"Wen I see the face I obviously know she is not a Normal person."

orire_jay:

"It's just for content joor, it not possible , She has practically rendered herself useless because there is nothing she can do with those hands."

modupe_ola_jewelry:

"Pls how do u wash ur pants or even clean ur bum wen u poo."

sheyishay_collections:

"But why?"

themmy.a:

"Rubbish."

Video of lady with very long nails sparks mixed reactions

Just when it seems like things couldn't get any crazier, a video of a lady sporting some interesting nails pops up online.

In the video shared by @mufasatundeednut, the lady was seen standing, holding her handbag through her very long talons.

Many people who saw the video were spotted in the comment section sharing their thoughts.

TikTok video shows nail tech recycling plastic bottles into lush talons

People are all about being planet-friendly. However, it is not always easy. This Mzansi nail tech got recycling-savvy with plastic Fanta bottles, turning them into lush claws.

The beauty industry is, unfortunately, one of the industries that are harsh on the planet. So, when you see beauticians doing something that protects the earth, it is to be admired.

A Mzansi nail tech that goes by the TikTok handle @nails_by_mgg shared a video showcasing her invention. The excellent nail tech spends time cutting up old plastic Fanta bottles to make bases for nails.

Source: Legit.ng