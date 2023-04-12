A video of a woman showing off her unique hairstyle has gone viral on social media, leaving many people amused

The now-trending video saw the woman rocking a hairstyle that was part cornrows and part-curly weave-on

Many internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to react with hilarious comments

When it comes to making fashion statements, African women sure know how to be dramatic with their looks, especially hairstyles.

A woman has become an internet sensation after a video of her unique hairstyle went viral on social media.

Photos of the hairstyle. Credit: @krakshq

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, the lady was seen rocking a red and black cornrow hairstyle on one side and a curly weave-on on the other side of her head.

Right down the centre of her hair were cowries lined up to demarcate the two hairstyles. The lady looked happy with her unique hairstyle as she smiled and sang.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of woman's unique hairstyle

Many internet users who saw the video said the hairstyle looked incomplete, while some felt it reflected her indecisiveness on which hairstyle to go for.

Check out some hilarious comments from netizens below:

otunba_tayo:

"I thought they’ve not finished the hair o.."

moleeha:

"I initially thought they were still making that hair o."

aimee_akpan:

"There’s definitely a huge ceremony happening in the marine."

car_accessoriesbyimmaculate:

"Cotonou and Benin republic style …. Go there and see what in the American wonder styles is happening there."

___luchijessy___:

"Naso madness dey take start."

rhaybamidele:

"When you can't decide between braiding your hair and fixing weavon."

pheena_sparks:

"This one wants to confuse her enemies."

