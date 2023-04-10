Twitter user, @Gboye_Rave, had earlier taken to social media to question the lifestyle of beauticians claiming to live off their livelihood

In response, another tweep, @chiamakababe stated that her eyelash technician makes an average of N4 million a month

The exchange left many social media users buzzing with reactions, with many concurring @chiamakababe's claims

The beauty industry is one of the most successful in the world as it continues to find new ways to cater to the endless needs of women.

Recently, a Twitter user identified as @Gboye_Rave slammed beauticians who claim that their jobs sponsor their lavish lifestyle, poking holes at the possibility of acquiring houses and cars from income gotten from such businesses.

Photo of a model installing lashes. Credit: @Vagengeym_Elena

Source: Getty Images

In response to the now-deleted tweet, @chiamakababe slammed Gboye, claiming that her lash technician makes an average of N4 million monthly.

She went further to give a brief breakdown in which she claims the said beautician makes about N80k-N150k in a day.

She wrote:

"Do you know how profitable these businesses are? My lash tech told me she makes over 4m monthly on average, meaning sometimes she makes more. Per day she makes at least 80-150k. The cheapest lash extension cost about 10k and the most is 15k, micro blading varies from 25k-40k. She does pedicures too, piercings, and facials. Do you know how many girls come to the shop every day? No matter how early I go there’s always a queue."

Social media users react to lady's claim of eyelash tech making N4m monthly

ogensimah:

"No be only 4M......hah, I blame Naira wey no get value, person go open mouth the lie anyhow in public."

the_kiki2:

"If only men know the money these women make in beauty world."

toniaturner01:

"When vicky james dey sew one dress for 250k."

berryumez:

"People who get it, GET IT Women love to look good, There’s money in every beauty services rendered to women! They should keep playing."

deco_rbyj:

"Facts!!! Microblading isn’t cheap,lashes isn’t."

adetona_grey:

"Revenue is not profit but ok."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"There’s money in micro blading forget. And Vicky James dey sew one dress for 200 to 400k."

ella_raphael1:

"I did my micro blading for 60k 2yrs and when I got there I saw about 15 other clients 60k*15= 900k and I don’t even know the exact amount of people she attends to everyday."

the_kiki2:

"Money dey this beauty hair and lash extension thing o."

thekanyinsola:

"Money management is key.. but yeah people make money from those beauty brands people think is inconsequential. Rihanna became a billionaire from her beauty line. Same with a lot of people. The beauty industry pulls."

