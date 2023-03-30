Wigging Out: Widest Wig Ever Recorded Takes Internet by Storm, Sparks Controversy
- A video showcasing the world's widest wig measuring 2.58m has recently gone viral, breaking records and leaving the internet in awe
- While some internet users find the wig impressive and fascinating, others have expressed mixed feelings, with some questioning the practicality and purpose of such a wig
- The wig's viral fame has sparked a heated debate online, with many social media users sharing their thoughts on the record-breaking hairpiece
An unusual, yet stunningly impressive sight has captured the internet's attention as a video featuring the world's widest wig measuring 2.58m continues to go viral.
Guinness World Records shared the now-trending clip via their Instagram page, stirring up a flurry of reactions across social media.
In the video, a lady who created the wig, Dani Reynolds, is seen wearing the extremely wide hairpiece which measures at 2.58 m (8 feet 6 inches).
The brunet wavy wig featured two huge pink ribbons on both sides and Reynolds can be seen slowing turned around with the wig on, with some assistances from a cord above.
Watch the video below:
Internet users react to video of widest wig in the world
bryantglo:
"This can’t count if is not wearable."
ralfberger.cirurgiaplastica:
"What an amazing time to be alive!"
lennartheisler_official:
"Is that real human hair? How many people had to die for that thing?"
xxlalojr:
"Too heavy that it needs support, not a wig."
a.j.harrison___:
"That’s one way to obey social distancing."
chappysue:
"Technically. Not a wig but carry on."
o.l.u.w.a.n.i:
"This is not a wig...everyone just want a record....this isn't one."
crimlawpro84:
"Pure foolishness shouldn’t count as a world record, smh!"
