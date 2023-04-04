Blue is the colour of royalty, elegance, and sophistication, making it the perfect choice for your next asoebi outfit.

From bold and vibrant hues to elegant and understated designs, we've got you covered with the latest fashion trends that will help you steal the show.

In this article, we've rounded up the top 8 blue asoebi styles that are guaranteed to turn heads and make you the belle of the ball at your next owambe party.

Asoebi look 1

Powede Awujo looked gorgeous in this cold-shoulder turquoise blue dress.

The floor-length mermaid dress hung effortlessly on her slim silhouette, flattering her curves.

Asoebi look 2

This look can be slayed by a bride or her asoebi lady.

The dress features sheer infusions as well as a bedazzled corset bodice with a plunging neckline.

Asoebi look 3

This midnight blue is also another stylish fit.

This ebony beauty looked elegant in the stylish halter neck dress which is perfect for lovers of simple looks.

Asoebi look 4

This is one way to own the spotlight at that owambe you plan to attend that upcoming owambe.

Here, the beautiful fashionista draped her curves in this tulle-infused lace dress with a sweetheart neckline.

Everything from the fabric to the exposed corset and floor-length flounce screams elegance!

Asoebi look 5

This stunning corset dress is certainly a looker!

This caramel beauty rocked an off-shoulder ankara dress with a corset bodice made with plain fabric.

Asoebi look 6

The lady with jaw-dropping curves rocks a gorgeous off-shoulder blue corset dress.

However, the fitting of the dress and how pronounced her hips appeared in the video seem to have put some people off.

Asoebi look 7

Mono sleeves trend is a classy way to slay is you're not big on dramatic looks.

Here, this gorgeous lady looks stunning in a royal blue dress with a mono off-shoulder sleeve which she paired with a gele in a lighter shade of blue.

Aseobi look 8

Thigh-high openings are still in vogue, and this asoebi belle made sure to rock the trend in style.

Her dress featured one ruffle sleeve and another sleeve made of multiple strands of beads attached to the sheer neckline of the dress.

Don't miss out on these show-stopping looks!

