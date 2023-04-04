A video of a lady in a remarkably designed corset dress has gone viral on social media

In the video posted by the designer, The Red Label, the woman is seen with her luscious curves on display

However, many people who viewed the video have taken to the comment section to express their displeasure

Dresses with corset bodices are all the rave right now, but it appears not everyone passes the 'slay check' when it comes to rocking the trend.

A video of a lady in a corset dress has gone viral, leaving some internet users unimpressed.

Photos of the curvy woman. Credit: @theeredlabel

The video posted by the designer, The Red Label, sees the lady with jaw-dropping curves in a gorgeous off-shoulder blue corset dress.

However, the fitting of the dress and how pronounced her hips appeared in the video seem to have put some people off.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of curvy lady in corset dress

rose_umane:

"Immediately No."

iammissmarvel:

"A thin line between "snatched" and "botched".

niola_larape:

"One thing is certain, dem no born am make she sit down."

mimi_diky:

"Abeg it doesn’t look real and fine in any way."

darmie__:

"This hips is not hipsing."

queeniekay_:

"Hmm... if it's real sorry o. Maybe another style would've been better. More flattering!"

roshcell1980:

"I hate when people feel like they need to look the same way when wearing a fitted dress."

zerahconfectionery:

"The lady is from Tanzania and this body is all hers negative people make una no vex."

mimi_diky:

"Make una small small dey pad cloth ooo. Some of dem looks irritating."

top_nailsbyj:

"Really too much of everything is bad sha!!!"

3nitas_rukie:

"Una dey over do this thing o. Behind the camera can she breath, eat, sit, walk properly?"

Source: Legit.ng