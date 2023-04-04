Tonto Dikeh recently got social media users buzzing after a recent video of her surfaced on the internet

In the clip shared by her designer, Bibi Christophers, the Nollywood star is seen in an ankara dress with a bold makeup on

Many people who saw the video took to the comment section to share their thoughts about the look

Tonto Dikeh may be many people's favourite when it comes to ankara fashion but it appears this time, something else has stolen the show - and not in a good way.

The Nollywood star turned politician recently appeared in a video posted on her designer Bibi Christopher's page.

In the video, she is seen dressed in a stylishly designed brown ankara print dress with a matching headwrap.

While the dress is stunning - as per usual with the star - the makeup she wore distracted a lot of viewers.

The look which featured bold contouring saw the actress rocking very bright under-eyes as a result of the setting powder used.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users vote down Tonto Dikeh's makeup look

pearlsbeautyplace:

"That makeup artist never finish work Abi?"

tianas_glow67:

"Is the setting powder not supposed to be dust off, why is it so visible."

bussy87:

"This makeup artist no sabi blend?"

edens_glam:

"I guess Tonto requested for her under eye to be brighter, and contour to be darker…because going through the artist’s page, she’s actually very good Sometimes we do jobs based on client’s request and get a backlash for doing that."

toujoursolive:

"The makeup is not makeuping it’s clowning."

ohzeeheyz:

"Love the dress but the makeup is a bit tacky."

veeketoriate:

"Makeup product finish?"

thesarrahdafe:

"Whoever did her makeup no try at all. Lookin casket ready."

nma_kyrian:

"Pls the setting powder wasn't wiped out properly now."

nojenofficial:

"Amazing outfit. Horrible makeup."

luchymoe:

"This Makeup is so distracting."

