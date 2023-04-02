Yoruba movie actress, Olaide Oyedeji , recently caused a buzz on social media with a video

In the clip, the movie star and content creator is showing off her curves following her successful BBL surgery

Many people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to question the state of her body

Olaide Oyedeji got her body done and she is making sure to show it off at every given opportunity.

The Yoruba movie actress recently put a video giving the camera a full view of her new curves.

In the video, she is seen in a halter neck top tucked into a pair of copper brown ruched pants.

She is seen turning around to show a complete view of her derriere.

Check out the video below:

Olaide Oyedeji: Social media reacts to the actress's new body

debbie__berrie:

"Na inec chairman do this body??"

maro_mano:

"Atleast allow the body heal first naw. What's all this."

thick_dera:

"It’s not to do nyash oo are you classy ? because immediately you do this nyash you gats upgrade everything else na haba wetin be this."

tinahotice:

"Why is she stiff thou?"

adejokeakanbi_:

"How person go do yansh finish go kum turn bouncer?"

omozele___:

"Be like say she Dey fear to shake the yansh make e no go burst wth ??? After them do yansh finish them must wear legins sha."

tutu22__berry:

"is she in pains ? what’s all this move."

ritas_voice:

"How these people confidently showcase this their incorrectly rigged body baffles me. Chai! Only if they loved their old body as much as they love this their doctored body."

itscoldflame01:

"She looks like a padded robot."

