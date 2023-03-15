A makeup transformation video has gone viral on social media due to the nature of the glam look

In the video, the lady who appears to have brown eyes is seen bare-faced before she is transformed

However, many internet users who saw the video were not impressed with the makeup done on her

While makeup has the power to enhance one's beauty, it is equally capable of reducing the lusciousness of one's appealing features.

A case in point is a video currently trending online.

Photos of the client. Credit: @codedblog

Source: Instagram

In the video, the lady is seen dressed in a pink one-shoulder tulle look, sporting a bare face and honey-brown eyes.

By the end of the video, she is seen wearing a rather bold makeup that left internet users scratching their heads.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to makeup transformation video

poshmum21:

"Dem suppose arrest the makeup artist."

"elle_dapsy:

"Normally he no suppose better for that makeup artist."

brobro1189:

"Her face structure is already strong. She needed soft and natural makeup to tone it down."

theofficial_oge:

"Dat lipstick combination spoilt everything."

teiyimalenare:

"Looks like she had a sore on her lips....the combination of the lipstick is off....she needed a soft makeup cos of her face."

dresswithsophia:

"Make up artist you tried oooooo, but the lips and eye shadow is something else... You people should be calming down abeg."

Source: Legit.ng