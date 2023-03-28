BBNaija star and entrepreneur, Mercy Eke, recently took a vacation to Paris and stunned onlookers with her impeccable style.

The highlight of her outfit was a pair of N500k Louboutin boots, which she paired with a chic ensemble

This comes shortly after the fashion influencer received heat online for rocking a risque look to a party

Mercy Eke continues to prove that she is a boss in her own right when it comes to slaying in luxury fashion.

The Big Brother Naija star who is currently in Paris, France, shared some photos of herself in a chic ensemble.

Photos of the reality TV star. Credit: @official_mercyeke, Louboutin

Source: Instagram

The Pepper Dem winner sported a striped ensemble and accessorised with some sleek sunnies.

She glammed her feet with some gorgeous Louboutin boots that are anything but cheap!

With Mercy, money is not a problem when it comes to achieving stylish looks.

A brief search through the brand's website reveals that the black footwear tagged 'Movidastic' is made from calf leather, features the signature red sole Louboutin is known for, and retails for N496,051 (€995).

She paired the look with a maroon handbag which appears to be from another luxury brand, Hermes.

Swipe to see more photos below:

