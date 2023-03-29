Asoebi fashion has evolved into a buzz-worthy trend in Nigeria and West Africa, and we've got all the inspiration you need to elevate your own fashion game.

From bold colours to intricate beading, these ladies will give you all the inspiration you need to make a statement at your next event.

Photos of some ladies in asoebi styles. Credit: @dr.loveanorkor, @haniiiifa, @adesewa_22

Source: Instagram

Check out seven style inspirations below:

Asoebi look 1

At this point, it is safe to say that burnt orange is never out of trend in asoebi fashion.

Just when we thought the colour had taken a backstage, this lady slayed effortlessly in this dress, featuring a bedazzled bodice and sleeves with some tulle detailing.

Asoebi look 2

Pink and yellow have never looked so good together!

This beautiful lady came through with the classy asoebi glam rocking this dress. The long mono-sleeve dress flattered her beautiful silhouette so effortlessly.

Asoebi look 3

For the northern belles who like to be daring with their look and push boundaries, this classic Queen Anne neckline dress is one to go for.

Whether made with lace or ankara as seen in the photo below, this is a guaranteed way to achieve that effortlessly classy look.

Asoebi look 4

If you're a fan of owambe fashion but love minimalist look, this is for you.

Here, the lady rocked a mono long-sleeve dress, choosing to stick to the patterns on the lace fabric rather than add anything to distract from the design.

Asoebi look 5

Thigh-high openings are still in vogue, and this asoebi belle made sure to rock the trend in style.

Her dress featured one ruffle sleeve and another sleeve made of multiple strands of beads attached to the sheer neckline of the dress.

Asoebi look 6

Baby pink is pretty hot these days, and we see how ladies rock the colours in asoebi fashion.

This ebony beauty kept the drama around her sleeves, opting for a puffy style on the otherwise simple dress style.

Asoebi look 7

And for the final pick, we have this gorgeous lady sporting a stunning dress made with an intricately bedazzled fabric.

Her style featured a corset bodice in gold contrasting the lovely pink fabric, and a side draping to flatter her curves.

Get ready to turn heads and steal the show with these stunning looks.

