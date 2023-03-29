Nigerian male celebrities have been a source of inspiration when it comes to traditional fashion and in this article, Legit.ng spotlights some of them.

From the red carpet to their everyday wear, these stars have been pushing boundaries and setting trends with their unique and stylish traditional looks.

As fans, it's always exciting to see our favorite celebrities not only embracing their culture but also expressing it through fashion.

Photos of traditional looks for men. Credit: @ebuka, @mofedamijo, @officialozo

In this listicle, we'll be showcasing some traditional styles rocked by male Nigerian celebrities and how fans can be inspired to incorporate them into their own wardrobes.

So whether you're attending a traditional event or just looking to infuse some cultural style into your everyday wear, these celebrities have got you covered!

Check them out below:

Look 1: Ebuka in a brown two-piece

The media personality is a boss and unarguably one of the best-dressed celebrities in Nigeria.

Here, he rocked a two-piece ensemble featuring different shades of brown.

Look 2: Alexx Ekubo in all-black ensemble

The Nollywood actor is known for nailing stylish looks and this time is no different.

Keep things classic, stylish and simple like the star in this all-black ensemble featuring sunset shades.

Look 3: BBNaija Emmanuel in print look

If you love minimalist fashion then this look is one to consider.

The print loose shirt paired with black pants and a fedora is certainly an ensemble to rock. The walking stick gives the fit some class for sure!

Look 4: BBNaija Ozo in mustard yellow

The reality TV star is big on suits and senators.

Here, he sports a mustard yellow senator set with a kube cap and added a sporty look to the ensemble with his choice of footwear.

Look 5: Adedimeji Lateef in blue

Whether as a groom, a wedding guest or attending any other formal function, this is a look guaranteed to steal the show.

Here, the actor posed in a richly designed royal blue agbada with a matching cap and red shoes.

Look 6: RMD in stylish green look

The veteran movie star is one Nigerian celebrity who knows how to nail suave looks.

Here, he sports a green three-piece with embellishments around the shoulders. He added a modern touch to the look with his choice of a newspaper boy cap.

Look 7: Stan Nze in white look

If you're looking for a stylish look for Sunday, then go for this!

Here, the actor paired the pristine outfit with a deep blue cap and blue shoes to complement the ensemble.

