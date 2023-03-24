Viral Video of Man with 4-in-1 Hairstyle Goes Viral, Netizens Dub Him 'Commitment-Phobe'
- The video of a man sporting four hairstyles at once - fade, braids, locs and twists - has gone viral and sparked a heated debate on social media
- Some people find the hairstyle unique and creative, while others think it's a sign of indecisiveness and lack of commitment to one style
- Legit.ng takes a closer look at the opinions and reactions of netizens, exploring the reasons behind the mixed reviews
The world of men's hairstyles has just gotten more interesting, thanks to a viral video featuring a man sporting three distinct styles all at once.
While many people are still trying to comes to terms with the idea of men wearing wigs, a man in the trending video took things to a whole new level with his three-in-one hairstyle.
In the video, the man can be seen proudly showing off the interesting hairstyle which featured fade, braids, locs and twists combination in different sections.
Social media users share thoughts on man's 4-in-1 hairstyle
This led many netizens to express their opinions on the unique hairdo in the comment sections.
While some have praised it as a creative and innovative approach to hair styling, others have been quick to judge it as a sign of indecisiveness and a lack of commitment to a single style.
nomilove23:
"Bruh, If you are afraid of commitment, ️JUST SAY THAT!!!!!!"
johnf_henry:
"We are really living in the end's times."
elletheemodel:
"His hair is beautiful! This is not an everyday look because like how do you maintain it? But I’d do a photoshoot with that! It’s definitely not anything I’ve ever seen before. I fvck with his confidence!"
lanceluv:
“You ever been indecisive or confused?” Barber: “Say less!” *Whips the cape over him* As long as he feel good about it."
xo_queendee:
"It’s giving confusion. A for the commitment to the waves but please let’s wrap this up by the Spring I beg."
novastyle:
"A mess is what’s going on. Pick a side."
i_enigma_:
"4 hairstyles in one. He couldn’t decide if he wanted locs, braids, twists or a fade."
terreiscierra:
"This is what you call just wanting attention and he got it."
