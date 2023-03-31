A viral video of a Nigerian man modelling a fashionable kaftan outfit has captivated the internet, leaving women worldwide in awe of his style

Dubbed "Mr. Too Clean" by one admirers the handsome model showcases his impeccable fashion sense in the viral video

The video has sparked a flurry of comments and reactions from social media users, with many applauding the model's handsome features

Kaftans are unarguably a top tier look when it comes to men's fashion and reactions to a recent video serves as yet another reminder why this is true.

Menswear fashion brand, Wamball, recently had who is presumably the owner model one of its designs.

Photos of the model. Credit: Wamball

Source: Instagram

The video sees the light-skinned gentleman in a deep green kaftan ensemble which he paired with a kube cap.

While the design appeared neatly executed, the fine features of the model seems to have caught the attention of ladies more.

Ladies react to video of handsome model in kaftan outfit

forever_toks:

"They should have just display this on a mannequin cux right now I don’t know what to focus on. Whao."

abisola_okeyinka:

"What should we focus on? The wearer or the wear?"

vivianthehotgirl:

"Too clean abeg."

agapemoi___:

"Is he single?) asking for a friend."

dr_innocentia:

"Is he single? Asking for myself."

iam_lafunnky:

"Men that dress like this!"

janechinaemerem:

"Ogini!! See as persin pikin fine oooo. The cloth is fine but the wearer of the cloth is finer. What a creature."

noony__noneeta_:

" Awesome and handsome."

