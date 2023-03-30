Nigerian relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, got Nigerians talking following her recent photos

In the Instagram upload, the blogger showed off skin in a daring one-leg catsuit

In new photos trending online, a wrapper and a skirt were photoshopped on the blogger to cover her skin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the news of how Blessing CEO caused a buzz online with her choice of outfit for a date night out with her beau.

The look, which featured a one-legged catsuit, saw her revealing a daring amount of skin.

Photos of Blessing in the photoshopped image. Credit: @_tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

Following the buzz around the look, the online fashion police took matters into their own hands and resorted to fixing the look for the relationship blogger.

In photos shared by content creator, Tosin Silverdam, photoshopped images of the blogger see Blessing CEO's lower half covered in a blue wrapper, and in another photo, a blush pink skirt.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users amused over Blessing CEO's photoshopped images

officialzarah_:

"She look so beautiful on it giving august women meeting vibes."

chidubemnwafor_:

"And the wrapper make sense o."

nuella_claire:

"She actually looks classy on that long skirt."

vitamin__kay:

"The wrapper won it for me."

balo_ng:

"She might not even step out on any yeye date, you people like to have takes and talk about people so she's giving you what to talk about. She just wants to trend, that lady can do anything for clout so long as her name doesn't leave your lips. Instagram pays in dollars remember!"

beautybyariyike:

"They have covered her shame."

sheroes_shop:

"Wahala oo but that August women vibes fit her ooo."

