Internet Fashion Police 'Correct' Blessing CEO's Outfit in Photoshopped Pictures
Fashion

Internet Fashion Police 'Correct' Blessing CEO's Outfit in Photoshopped Pictures

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • Nigerian relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, got Nigerians talking following her recent photos
  • In the Instagram upload, the blogger showed off skin in a daring one-leg catsuit
  • In new photos trending online, a wrapper and a skirt were photoshopped on the blogger to cover her skin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the news of how Blessing CEO caused a buzz online with her choice of outfit for a date night out with her beau.

The look, which featured a one-legged catsuit, saw her revealing a daring amount of skin.

Blessing CEO
Photos of Blessing in the photoshopped image. Credit: @_tosinsilverdam
Source: Instagram

Following the buzz around the look, the online fashion police took matters into their own hands and resorted to fixing the look for the relationship blogger.

In photos shared by content creator, Tosin Silverdam, photoshopped images of the blogger see Blessing CEO's lower half covered in a blue wrapper, and in another photo, a blush pink skirt.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users amused over Blessing CEO's photoshopped images

officialzarah_:

"She look so beautiful on it giving august women meeting vibes."

chidubemnwafor_:

"And the wrapper make sense o."

nuella_claire:

"She actually looks classy on that long skirt."

vitamin__kay:

"The wrapper won it for me."

balo_ng:

"She might not even step out on any yeye date, you people like to have takes and talk about people so she's giving you what to talk about. She just wants to trend, that lady can do anything for clout so long as her name doesn't leave your lips. Instagram pays in dollars remember!"

beautybyariyike:

"They have covered her shame."

sheroes_shop:

"Wahala oo but that August women vibes fit her ooo."

Mixed reactions trail Mercy Eke's risque look to birthday party

Mercy Eke sure knows how to get social media users talking, and this time is no different.

The 2019 Big Brother Naija star shared photos of her complete look at a themed birthday party, and some people are not impressed.

The look featured a pair of denim pants styled to look like they were worn inside out and a revealing bralette.

Source: Legit.ng

