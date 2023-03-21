A video of a lady's braided wig has sparked reactions about the trend of wigs currently in vogue

In the clip, she is seen sporting a lace frontal wig with large chunky braids framing her face

Several people who saw the video have reacted with funny comments, with some noting that braided wig is not for everybody

Braided wigs are hot right now. However, not everyone has fully grasped what it takes to slay a perfect braided wig look.

One lady has sparked funny reactions online over the nature of her braided wig.

Photos of the lady with the braided wig. Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

In the video, she is seen in what appears to be a vehicle, making cute faces at the camera while showing different angles of her blonde hair.

Check out the video below:

Mixed reactions trail video of lady with blonde braided wig

sparkly_vee:

"This one na frontier."

nenyenwa_____:

"You see this braided wig, is not for everybody."

harryboygram:

"This particular type of cap or hair or whatever you call it is so annoying. It was actually cool at first.. but now eh…. Any girl I see this with is an international."

elizebethbarrett:

"This is not it at all."

_beke__:

"Please return this hair and collect your money biko."

itzjustsuccess22:

"Lace wig is not for everybody."

