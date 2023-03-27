Ebuka left fans in awe of his impeccable sense of style with his ensemble at the recent BBTitans Sunday Live Eviction show

The live show saw the eviction of three BBTitans contestants, marking a dramatic turn in the show's competition

Ebuka's exceptional fashion choices have made him a style icon among viewers of the show, with many eager to see what he will wear next on the BBTitans stage

When it comes to Nigerian celebrities who never fail to impress with their sense of style, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu easily comes top on that list.

Photos of Ebuka's look at recent BBTitans eviction show. Credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

The popular media personality, who is a co-host on the ongoing Big Brother Titan show, turned up for the Sunday Live show looking nothing short of resplendent.

The eviction, which saw the exit of Justin, Blaqboi and Thabang, had Ebuka looking regal and impressive in a traditional garb inspired by the Itsekiri tribe of Delta state.

The look featured a maxi print skirt worn underneath a tunic cinched at the waistline with a belt. He accessorised with long coral beads around his neck.

The look was put together by the Nigerian fashion house, Ugo Monye.

Check out the full look below:

Social media users hail Ebuka over BBTitans eviction look

dajodoh:

"Na only Ebuka fit dress like this, anyone who tries this will be termed “mad” lol."

amicable578:

"This one pass all the Naija tribes ooo...I Kuku talk am say 1 day fashion go carry you go where you no noe sha fit you."

beautytukura:

"Big Boss."

alikhena:

"Powerful representation of the unity we deserve in Nigeria. Thank you."

"Looking like a snack as always" - BBTitans host Ebuka wows fans in blue agbada

A couple of weeks ago, Ebuka turned up for a Sunday Live show looking like a million bucks!

For the third Sunday Live show which will see at least four housemates (two pairs) leaving the show, Ebuka stepped on stage in a blue look.

He sported an agbada with a single strand of white traditional beads and paired the look with a bedazzled cap also in the same colour and shade.

Source: Legit.ng