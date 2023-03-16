Big Brother Naija 2022 winner, Phyna, has taken to social media to respond to critics over her heels and jogger outfit

In a recent TikTok live, the reality TV star defended her choice, adding that she is more of a 'hustler than a slay queen'

Style illustrator, Mimi Okeren, also shared thoughts about the look, tagging it creative and stylish

Phyna is not here for people dragging her over her fashion choices and she has made this known.

Photos of Phyna, Rihanna and Kelly Roland. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial, @mimiokeren

Source: Instagram

Going live on TikTok, the Big Brother Naija 2022 winner addressed her critics who slammed her for pairing heels with her joggers on her trip to shoot a film with actress, Destiny Etiko.

She explained that she is not inclined to rocking fashion trends as she is more of a hustler than a slay queen.

Watch the video below:

Style illustrator defends Phyna's dress choice

Mimi Okeren, in a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh said there was absolutely nothing wrong with the BBNaija star's look.

According to him, the looks is sophisticated and creative.

In his words:

"Heels with joggers is a super creative, stylish, sophisticated and modern look for ladies. It is one way to identify women who love to go asides the box with fashion, and celebrities like Rihanna and Kelly Roland have been spotted rocking the trend."

Social media reacts to Phyna's comment about heels and jogger looks

mz_ovees:

"There’s nothing absolutely wrong with heels on joggers…. You can dress it up with heels or dress it down with sneakers. Y’all take several seats."

sharonofficial126:

"One thing I notice about this girl phyna is that she is REAL and she nor send anybody papa if you like call her razz na for your pocket."

dilove_ozii:

"Celebrity life hard normally,u can’t please everyone."

qwiin_ise:

"I just feel dis particular dragging is not necessary,if u don’t like her kind of person unfollow her and let her b.make e be say na Big T ,Rihanna,or cardi b dress this way ?una go repost without seeing fault!!mtchwww."

Source: Legit.ng