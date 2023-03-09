Nollywood star turned politician, Tonto Dikeh, recently shared a photo of her carrying a tote bag

The huge accessory bore the Yves Saint Laurent's logo on one side of the quilted maxi bag

The said bag, released in 2022, retails for a whopping $4,900, which is about N2.2 million

Looking stylish in luxury designer pieces is never up for debate for Tonto Dikeh.

The Nigerian star, currently running for the office of the deputy governor of Rivers state, takes her style game pretty seriously.

Before jetting off to Rivers for the gubernatorial elections, the mother of one recently took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself with her luggage and handbag.

Tonto Dikeh rocks Yves Saint Laurent Icare maxi shopper bag

In the photo, she was carrying a quilted tote bag with the popular Yves Saint Laurent's logo on it.

Released in 2022, the 'Icare maxi shopper' is 15 by 16 inches of plush, quilted lambskin. Two panels along the side fold out for a change of shape (and extra space).

A brief search on the internet shows that the tote bag retails for a staggering $4,900, which is about N2.2 million, as seen on the brand's website.

