Popular Yoruba movie actress and filmmaker, Adediwura Blarkgold, turned a year older on Monday, March 20, and has marked it in a fashionable style.

For many people, birthdays are special dates and the opportunity to play dress up.

For Blarkgold, it is certainly one day to remind people that age is nothing but a number when it comes to looking fabulous.

Photos of the filmmaker. Credit: @adediwurablarkgold

Source: Instagram

The ebony beauty turned 45 and shared photos of her birthday look - and it was everything sizzling!

In the photos, she donned a mud-coloured catsuit with a plunging keyhole neckline, showing off ample cleavage.

The filmmaker, who was barefooted in the studio shot, sported dangling earrings and soft glam makeup.

Check out the full look below:

