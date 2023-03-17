Popular Yoruba movie actress, Mo Bimpe, has taken to social media to share some new photos of herself

The ebony beauty who sported a gray and silver look posted the photos in honour of her birthday in a week's time

In other celebrity news, the designer behind Chioma Akpotha's birthday look recently opened up about creating the design

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Mo Bimpe always comes through with dramatic and regal looks for her birthday and it appears this time is not going to be different.

The Yoruba film actress turns 30 on March 23, and ahead of her birthday, the actress has shared some new photos as a teaser for what's to come.

Photos of Mo Bimpe. Credit: @mo_bimpe

Source: Instagram

In the portrait photos, the actress rocked an off-shoulder long-sleeve dress with a choker neckpiece, chunky bracelets, some rings and bold earrings.

She paired the look with an all-grey lace front wig, giving off a Storm-like aura.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the photos below:

Designer behind actress Chioma Akpotha's birthday look shares details, says it took 2 weeks to create

Chioma Akpotha is one movie star that is undoubtedly a favourite of many Nollywood movie lovers. And when it comes to her sense of style, the actress always gets it right with her looks.

For her birthday, she sported a design by a Nigerian fashion brand, Bekah Teng. The gorgeous dress was a strapless form-fitting one with a sweetheart neckline, and dramatic gold ruffle winged detailing.

In a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, the creative director behind the brand, Rebecca Eteng, shared new and interesting details about the dress.

Priscilla Ojo turns a year older, rocks breathtaking corset look in new photos

Birthdays are special days and the perfect opportunities to play dress up. Priscilla Ojo turned a year older on Tuesday, March 14, and has taken to social media to share new photos.

In the photos, the newly 22-year-old sported a looking like the classic Gen Z fashionista that she is.

She sported a bright yellow corset top featuring long, lace sleeves. She paired it with a sequin maxi skirt with a dramatic opening in the front.

Source: Legit.ng