On Sunday, March 12, veteran Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha, took to her Instagram page to mark her birthday in style

In the photos, the talented movie star donned a black dress with regal gold detailing, designed by Bekah Teng

In a brief chat with Legit.ng, the designer shared some interesting details about how the look came about and how long it took to create

Chioma Akpotha is one movie star that is undoubtedly a favourite of many Nollywood movie lovers.

And when it comes to her sense of style, the actress always gets it right with her looks.

Photos of the actress Chioma Akpotha's look for her birthday. Credit: @emmanueloyeleke

Source: Instagram

For her birthday, she sported a design by a Nigerian fashion brand, Bekah Teng. The gorgeous dress was a strapless form-fitting one with a sweetheart neckline, and dramatic gold ruffle winged detailing.

About Chioma Akpotha's birthday dress

In a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, the creative director behind the brand, Rebecca Eteng, shared new and interesting details about the dress.

Rebecca disclosed that Akpotha's stylist, Jane Michael Ekanem shared a mood board for the look, and they went to work on sourcing the right fabric for it.

"We were particular about the direction which was to use a black dress and the gold to accentuate her figure. We were particular about the fabric because we needed something that was structured."

Rebecca said it took weeks because the process was a long one which involved pattern drafting, tacking and hand stitching.

The designer stated that the actress was excited about the outcome of the design, which cost about N180,000. Apparently, the look had been created for Akpotha in 2022.

However, the actress never wore nor posted it until five months later, on her birthday in 2023.

"She kept it for her special day so I'd say that she was very excited about the dress."

