The Academy Awards for 2023 took place and delivered on some memorable fashionable moments on the carpet

From thigh-high openings to regal tulle draping, the stars made sure to come looking their very best in different designer ensembles

Considered one of the biggest nights on Hollywood calendar, the Academy Awards for 2023 did not fail to impress fashion and movie lovers.

From fan favourites winning Oscars to the jaw-dropping looks on the carpet, it was indeed a memorable night of glitz and glamour.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights seven of the best looks from the event.

Check them out below:

1. Cara Delevingne

The model/actress pulled off a breathtaking red carpet-look.

She sported a dramatic red ballgown complete with a voluminous skirt and a floral corsage detail designed by Elie Saab.

For accessories, she added glitter courtesy of Bulgari jewellery.

2. Halle Berry

3. Angela Basset

The actress wore a plunging purple Moschino gown.

The one-shoulder dress featured a mermaid silhouette and a twisting bodice.

4. Ariana Debose

The actress sported a white Atelier Versace gown with all-over silver embellishments.

She paired the dazzling number with silver-heeled sandals and sported a classy low bun hairstyle.

5. Malala

She embraced sparkle for the evening in a custom sequin gown by Ralph Lauren, which she wore with Jimmy Choo shoes.

The look featured a hood in the same fabric - a nod to her cultural heritage.

6. Fan Bingbing

The Asian beauty was a sight to behold in her gorgeous green and silver look.

She showed up for the event looking regal in a Tony Ward Couture

7. Deepika Padukone

The actress showed off her curves in a black velvet gown by Louis Vuitton, pairing the dress with black opera gloves.

She pulled her hair to the back in a low bun to show off her regal neckpiece.

8. Tems

She rocked an avant-garde version of the hooded gown in a Lever Couture piece that swirled around her like a trail of clouds.

The dress is from the collection called Leleka which means stork, a type of bird which is one of the symbols of Ukraine.

