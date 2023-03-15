Popular Nigerian influencer, Laura Ikeji, has taken to social media to celebrate her birthday with some new photos

The beautiful fashionista posed in a goddess-like blue ensemble inside a pool for her special day

In more birthday news, influencer and daughter of Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla marked her birthday in a gold and yellow look

Laura Ikeji is one Nigerian celebrity a lot of Nigerians love for how authentic and transparent she is about her lifestyle choices.

She turned a year older on Wednesday, March 15, and took to her Instagram to bless fans with new photos.

The fashionista and top brand influencer knows how to impress when it comes to her sense of style and this time is no different.

For her birthday shoot, the mother of two sported a cobalt blue ensemble complete with a headwrap draped around her wavy goddess curls.

She posed for the shoot in a pool, giving off a goddess vibe.

