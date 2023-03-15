A video of some asoebi ladies dancing at an owambe party has gone viral on social media

In the video, each lady dances for the camera, dressed in the uniform blue asoebi fabric

However, the nature of the styles in the now-viral clip has left some people unimpressed with the video

While the era of thigh-high opening and plunging necklines of corset dresses continues to reign, the critics are not backing down either.

A video showing some beautiful asoebi ladies at an owambe event has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions.

Photos of the ladies. Credit: @sisi_onigele1

Source: Instagram

In the video, each asoebi lady dressed in blue is seen dancing and showing off their style.

With the exception of the third lady in the video, most of the ladies sporting similar styles featuring thigh-high openings, plunging necklines and corset bodices.

Check out the video below:

Mixed reactions trail video of asoebi ladies in revealing looks

_mzelle__:

"Hmmmm at this stage ppl should just be naked."

_officialtashy:

"No 3, descent and beautiful."

vana_babi13:

"For all of the ppls saying they’re “naked or classless” please keep quiet… all the ladies look beautiful. Stop thinking that they do not respect themselves. They chose the style, they’re having fun so who cares! I’m sure of the bride had a problem she would’ve said something about it! So much judgement and hate I see."

onlyfedacan:

"Dear number 2, is everything okay at home??"

adenike_omisore:

"Some of you ladies are almost naked, ontop what?"

onlyfedacan:

"Number 3 be screaming class!!"

the_grace_mak:

"You see how everyone is leaning towards No 3? Yea, that’s what class and poise does!"

ebonyrising:

"Show less and stay classy and not tacky."

toluwalopeadorbs:

"Nu.dity is now the order of the day‍♀️ I always wonder how someone will sew a very long dress, yet sl.it it almost to waist level. Let’s not even talk about the whole br3ast on display "

baikie_gloweeyah:

"No 3 alone is fire... The rest Na apology ‍♀️"

"All covered and beautiful": Fashion lovers hail asoebi ladies in modest looks

When it comes to asoebi styles, the Nigerian fashion scene has witnessed a lot of skin-baring styles in the past few years.

However, the modest queens are still keeping it chic and elegant. In a video, the ladies are seen dancing in the event hall where the ceremony is taking place.

As the ladies each show off their best dance moves, their choice of styles also shines in the spotlight.

Source: Legit.ng