Popular Nigerian fashion influencer, Priscilla Ojo, has taken social media to celebrate her birthday with photos

Priscilla, who is the daughter of popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, sported a gold and yellow look

In other birthday news, the designer behind actress Chioma Akpotha’s birthday look shared new details

Birthdays are special days and the perfect opportunities to play dress up.

Priscilla Ojo turned a year older on Tuesday, March 14, and has taken to social media to share new photos.

In the photos, the newly 22-year-old sported a looking like the classic Gen Z fashionista that she is.

Birthday photos of Priscilla. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

She sported a bright yellow corset top featuring long, lace sleeves. She paired it with a sequin maxi skirt with a dramatic opening in the front.

For her hair, she styled her dark weave in a side parting and she rocked bold earrings. And for her feet, she rocked black strappy sandals.

Check out the photos below:

Designer behind actress Chioma Akpotha's birthday look shares details, says it took 2 weeks to create

Chioma Akpotha is one movie star that is undoubtedly a favourite of many Nollywood movie lovers. And when it comes to her sense of style, the actress always gets it right with her looks.

For her birthday, she sported a design by a Nigerian fashion brand, Bekah Teng. The gorgeous dress was a strapless form-fitting one with a sweetheart neckline, and dramatic gold ruffle winged detailing.

In a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, the creative director behind the brand, Rebecca Eteng, shared new and interesting details about the dress.

Birthday behaviour: 6 dramatic looks rocked by Toyin Lawani as she marks new age

With Toyin Lawani, be rest assured that looks will be served! The popular Nigerian fashion designer turned 41 on Wednesday, March 1, and took to social media to share photos.

For her first look, she donned a mini dress heavily embellished.

The sleeves had feather details and the petal-designed flounce was covered in white face masks. She finished off the look with a crystal-like headpiece and white boots.

