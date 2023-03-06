Miss Ghana 2020 Monique Mawulawe is one of the most stylish beauty queens with a high fashion sense

The fashion model loves travelling outside Ghana and spending on designer outfits and high heels, as seen in all her Instagram posts

The beautiful and intelligent style influencer has a striking resemblance to Ghanaian musician Becca who she affectionately calls a godmother

Miss Ghana 2020 Monique Mawulawe has shown her expensive birthday presents on social media while enjoying her vacation in the United States of America.

Miss Ghana 2020 Monique Mawulawe and Becca slay in black dresses. source: @monique_mawulawe

Miss Ghana 2020 Monique Mawulawe receives a brand-new car

The beauty queen celebrated her birthday on March 2, 2023, but received a brand new car in advance from celebrated Ghanaian musician Becca and her husband.

Monique Mawulawe wore a sleeveless black Michael Kors dress, and Rebecca Acheampong, popularly called Becca, looked regal in a black maxi dress while posing with the car.

The style influencer Monique looked gorgeous in her braids hairstyle while showing off her no-makeup face.

The style influencer posted the photos on Instagram captioned:

Happy birthday in advance to me ❤️❤️❤️. Thank you so much God bless you. @beccafrica @drtobisannidaniel @ekow_william

Miss Ghana 2020 flaunts her new designer bag on social media

The alumnus of Bluecrest University College, Miss Monique Agbedekpui, dressed casually in a form-fitting dress styled with white kimono and black boots.

She looked classy in a shoulder-level fringe hairstyle while on her luxurious vacation in the United States of America.

Monique shared a video of her new luxury bag on her Instagram page captioned;

I want to say a big thank you to everyone for all the wishes and gifts. @louisvuitton. Birthday well celebrated I appreciate you all, I love you ❤️

