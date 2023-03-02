Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has a collection of expensive bags ranging from Balenciaga to Bottega Veneta

The style influencer always trends on social media whenever she styles her look with one of her expensive bags

The 39-year-old mother-of-one has become a go-to celebrity for trendy style inspiration and new bag releases

Award-winning Ghanaian photographer Chocolate Shot It has posted a video of Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah slaying a pink two-piece outfit.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looks splendid in beautiful hairstyles. source: @jackieappiah

The style icon slayed in a two-piece pink outfit for a public event with her beautiful mother. Jackie Appiah wore a long straight hairstyle and flawless makeup to compliment her look.

The famed actress completed her look with elegant jewellery and a N361,929 ($786) turquoise blue leather La Vague leather shoulder bag from Jacquemus.

The sleek bag has a curve-edge body, gold-tone logo lettering, top zip fastening, main compartment and moulded leather chain-link shoulder strap.

Jackie Appiah looks classy outfit styled with Jacquemus white bag

The screen goddess looked effortlessly chic in a two-piece outfit with green Fendi sandals and a white designer bag.

Jackie Appiah went minimal on makeup and an elegant centre-parted hairstyle.

Jackie Appiah turns heads in a two-piece pink outfit

The style influencer wore a pink three-quarter top and flared skirt while on vacation. She was spotted in pink Christian Dior sandals while holding her white Jacquemus bag.

