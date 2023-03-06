A video currently trending on social media shows a lady marketing a lace fabric worth millions of naira

According to the video, the said Swiss lace retails for a whopping N4.5m for 5 yards

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Social media users are buzzing with reactions to a trending video of a fabric dealer marketing an expensive lace fabric.

When it comes to asoebi lace fashion, there are undoubtedly levels to how much people spend.

A video of a fabric dealer, @moshade_fabrics, surfaced online, showing her market a pastel lace fabric.

In the video, she is heard saying the Swiss lace retails for N4.5m for 5 yards.

Check out the clip below:

Social media users react to video of N4.5m lace

After watching the video, netizens could not help but comment about the high price. Some said they would never be caught spending such an amount on a fabric.

inyanga_crafts:

"It's not just about the price .even 4500 per yard I no buy cos it's not beautiful or else na ur camera."

brown_signature:

"Material wey no fine be like chesp cord lace"

pearlbeni:

"Is it a material from heaven."

sugarbethsignature:

"How can 4.5m lace be “very nice” o ye ko wa ethereal, extraordinary, phenomena, unusual"

_kasham__:

"If I buy this material I go Dey wear am everyday, I go use the 5yards sew trouser, top, gown , skirt, wrapper and if e no remain for scarf, problem go Dey o"

lolashode:

"It's class they are selling not d fabric itself."

stitchesbylami:

"Money wey I go take buy land do foundation self."

ceemirabelscynosure:

"I will buy a beautiful lace...use the rest of money to put food on other families tables. So much to do with money now in Nigeria."

pre_k_cute:

"Na person whole business bi dis 5yards of lace ooooooo , ha it well ❤️ e go reach we all."

