A video of a baby girl being held while she gets her ears pierced has gone viral on social media

In the trending clip, the mother is seen holding the baby still as her ears get pierced but the baby neither cries nor flinches

The viral video sparked mixed reactions on social media with some people concerned for the baby

Ear piercing is not fun and for people with a fear of needles, it can be a pretty scary time.

However, one baby is out here showing that she is more than brave and strong enough to withstand pain.

Photos of the baby during the ear piercing procedure Credit: @shanabanna (TikTok)

Source: UGC

TikToker, ShanaBanna, amazed internet users when she shared a video from her baby's ears piercing procedure.

While many children cry out in pain from the needle going through their ear lobe, it was not the case for her baby whose reaction - or lack thereof - has gone viral.

In the video, the baby who is been held still by the mother as she gets the piercing is seen maintaining a stoic expression much to the amusement of her mother.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to baby's reaction to ear piercing

Many people who saw the video hailed the baby for her calmness.

Check out some comments below:

neo_xander01:

"This one go too show man pepper."

eunice_fashion_empire:

"Liquid metal."

big.cassava69:

"It's her calmness for me "

_chinma_:

"This child go be fighter, fearless one."

_bjhomes:

"very strong baby….me that ordinary Injection i’m already crying."

dc_day:

"This baby is a gangster, you can’t tell me otherwise "

official_1_light:

"Look at her hand She’s holding it in. Cute ❤️❤️"

However, there were some who feared that it could be a telltale sign of a health condition:

princess_funto:

"That's not normal and very dangerous, the mum should not laugh over it, it might be congenital insensitivity to pain, it's a rare condition. That kind of people even with hot water, they won't feel it."

color_n_brushes_:

"no no no this isn't ok..please pay attention to this little one."

allthat__j:

"I hope she’s okay? She didn’t even flinch. As people applaud please ma ensure all is well."

