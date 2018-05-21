60 trendy bridal hairstyles to wear for a Nigerian wedding in 2024

Wedding fashion changes regularly. Thinking about what hairstyle to make for the celebration, you should get acquainted with the leading trends offered by stylists. Trendy bridal hairstyles complement your overall bridal look and serve as a visual representation of the contemporary era in which you celebrate your union.

Trendy bridal hairstyles to wear. Photo: @lavy_wedding_accessories (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wearing a trendy hairstyle can enhance your confidence and make you feel more in tune with the day. There are numerous hairstyles that any bride-to-be can choose from. Always go for that style you have always wanted that will match your wedding theme.

60 trendy bridal hairstyles to wear for a Nigerian wedding

Choosing a trendy hairstyle can be a way to infuse freshness and excitement into the wedding celebration. Here are some of the latest and best wedding hairstyles for brides.

Wedding hairstyles with accessories

Wedding hairstyles with accessories. Photo: @Prestylex home of fashion (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The latest wedding trends for hairstyles require the use of exquisite accessories. Even the simplest hairdo plays in a new way if you add a stylish element. In fashion, there are barrettes with rhinestones, diadems in the bindweed form, headbands with small neat bows, and hairpins with pearls.

Cute trendy hairstyle with accessories. Photo: @Prestylex home of fashion (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can make a beautiful style on the side using a comb with stones and rhinestones or fix a bunch with a hairpin in a minimalistic style. If you wear bangs but want to experiment, you can comb all the hair back. Then, fix the hairdo with a rim or crown.

Simple bridal hairstyles with a tail

Bridal hairstyle with a braided ponytail. Photo:@beautifullyyou.chantu, @rwandan_wedding_ (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It's no secret that despite all the contemporary trends for visual lip growth, wide eyebrows, and ultra-long eyelashes, men still like girls, distinguished by their natural beauty.

Therefore, at times, the bride needs to be as natural as possible without the heaped hairdo. In this case, a classic everyday hairstyle is a ponytail. You can slightly improve it: curl the hair, tie a stylish ribbon, or use a beautiful hairpin.

Trendy wedding hairdos with flowers and wreaths

Wedding hairdo with flowers. Photo: @kenyasafariwedding, @Rhokaye Dominion, @theweddingshop (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hair designers offer romantic wreaths made with small roses or field flowers as a novelty in wedding hairstyles. This beautiful wedding accessory can decorate any hairdo, whether gathered or loose hair.

A small wreath can suit you as a wedding hairstyle for short hair. You don't need to invent new decor; buy a hair ornament with fresh or handmade flowers.

Simple metallic wedding flowers. Photo: @beautifullyyou.chantu (modified by author)

Source: UGC

For making a wedding hairdo out of simple braiding, interweave your hair with a small inflorescence of field plants. Use the invisible hairpin to fix the hairdo properly.

Classic wedding hairstyles with a low or smooth bun

Low bun decorated hairstyle. Photo: @Prestylex home of fashion (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Trends for wedding hairdos don't exclude the ageless classics. A smooth or slightly dishevelled bun always looks great as a festive hairstyle. Use a bouffant or bagel to make a more voluminous version of the styling.

Classic low bun hairstyle. Photo: @weddinghair_inspiregh, @Prestylex home of fashion (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want your hair to be more dense and pliable, it's recommended to sprinkle it with a cosmetic composition for styling with sea salt. Then you can easily collect a beautiful and tidy bun.

Wedding hairdo with a front headpiece

Simple headpiece. Photo: @lavy_wedding_accessories (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The headpiece hairstyle is one of the most versatile, leaving your face glowing. Due to its simplicity, you can make this hairdo yourself. Just pick up the hair in a bun or whichever style you want, then add the headpiece.

Trendy bridal headpiece. Photo: @lavy_wedding_accessories (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Headpieces come in various variations. A good headpiece will complement your dress and overall attire as a bride.

Hairstyles for long hair with curls and waves

Bridal hairstyles with curls. Photo: @picasso_captions (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you have chic long hair, don't pack it in a bun. The hairdo with flowing hair suits you ideally. Also, light waves are in trend. They are relevant for more than one season.

Simple bridal hair with curls. Photo: @picasso_captions (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can make them with ironing and hair styling. If you do not have your native long hair and you want such a hairdo, don't despair. You can use false curls or weaves.

Beautiful braiding bridal hairstyles

Braided hairstyle for brides. Photo: @picasso_captions (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Trendy hairstyles cannot be imagined without beautiful braiding. You can weave the braid to the side and slightly dissolve it by decorating the wedding decor or inflorescences. Besides, you may plait the thin braids from the bangs like a ring.

It's also relevant to make the braid using the parting. You can finish the weaving with an elegant bun on the top of the head. Come up with a lot of beautiful braids.

Long bridal knotless braids. Photo: @weddingsolutions (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Today, a modified spikelet and reverse French braid are also in demand. You may decorate them with pearly thread or fresh flowers. Carelessly interwoven hair helps create a sensual and feminine image, emphasizing the bride's natural beauty.

Hairstyles with a veil

Bridal hairstyle with veil. Photo: @theweddingshop (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Extravagant hats with wide margins, small sparkling diadems, headbands with flowers or a bow, and small rims or hats with a veil are in trend.

Styled hair with a veil. Photo: @theweddingshop (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It's worth noting that wedding hairstyles with a veil look aristocratic and elegant. This option is perfect for a tight-fitting wedding dress, mermaid's style with a long train, or wedding suit.

Bridal hairstyles with frontal wig

Bridal hairstyles with frontal wig. Photo: @tyrashairexperience, @beautifullyyou.chantu (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bridal hairstyles with frontal wigs typically involve a lace frontal, a type of hairpiece that covers the entire hairline from ear to ear. This frontal creates a natural-looking hairline and allows for versatile styling options.

A classic and timeless choice, a sleek and straight hairstyle with a frontal can look elegant and sophisticated. The frontal helps create a seamless and natural hairline.

Simple bridal hairstyles with frontal. Photo: @beautifullyyou.chantu (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Soft waves or curls add a romantic and whimsical touch to bridal hairstyles. The frontal blends seamlessly with the natural hair, giving a cohesive and beautiful look.

Simple wedding hairstyles for bride

Curly updo hairstyle. Photo: @beautifullyyou.chantu, @Rinene Okim (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The wedding fashion is full of unexpected experiments. Relevant wedding hairstyles provide minimalism and brevity and an absolute absence of festive hair styling. On the world podiums, the bride models defile in wedding dresses with a veil fastened to the simplest everyday styling in light beach weaving on the bob hairdo.

Accessorised updo style. Photo: @lavy_wedding_accessories (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Also, you can go the other way and give up the veil, focusing on your hairdo. Use various accessories (ribbons, rims, hairpins, and fresh flowers) in this case. Asymmetry is in demand, too. It can be an asymmetrically trimmed bang or hair styled like a wave on one side.

Wedding hairstyles with bangs

Decorated hairstyle with bangs. Photo: @Prestylex home of fashion (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you wear bangs, take the wedding hairdo seriously. You should take into account not only the face shape but also the whole image. Stylists don't recommend cutting the bangs just before the celebration; as a result, it may be shorter than expected. Do it a few weeks before the event.

Trendy bridal hairstyle with bangs. Photo: @beautifullyyou.chantu, @Prestylex home of fashion (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bangs come in various styles and lengths, allowing for versatility in creating different looks. Whether you prefer soft, side-swept bangs or bold, blunt bangs, you can choose a style that complements your overall wedding look.

Loc latest bridal hairstyles

Loc latest bridal hairstyles. Photo: @picasso_captions, @rwandan_wedding_ (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While most brides go for a natural hairdo, some go for braided locs. Brides with locs or dreadlocks may style them in various ways, incorporating beads, shells, or other decorative elements.

Trendy updo loc style. Photo: @kenyasafariwedding, @Oluyemi Bolajoko (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Depending on the bride's preference, locs can be twisted, braided, or styled into updos. The style is simple and easy to accessorize.

Bridal hairstyles with a diadem

Bridal hairstyles with a diadem. Photo: @beautifullyyou.chantu, @weddingbellstanzania (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Diadem is always up-to-date in wedding hairdos because it's often associated with a crown. Therefore, the bridal hairstyle looks majestic and exquisite. All brides can use a diadem regardless of the face type, wedding outfit, or hair length. Accessory selection should be based on the style of the wedding attire and decoration.

There are a lot of options for the diadem. Some of them look like a crown, others like a rim. The headdress is successfully combined with bangs, curls, or braids. Sometimes, it's complemented with a veil.

An updo bridal hairstyle with a diadem. Photo: @weddingbellstanzania (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want to show the diadem's beauty, it's better not to make a complex and multi-layered hairstyle. The hair can be slightly raised from the back and smoothly combed in front.

Today, designers offer to replace diadems with a large comb. The season's novelty is exquisite jewellery with rhinestones falling to the forehead.

Wedding hairdo in Greek style

Classic hairstyles for brides. Photo: @beautifullyyou.chantu, @weddingsolutions (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want to look like a goddess from Olympus and not worry about the strands falling out of a hairdo, use the Greek hairstyle. Usually, such a hairdo is chosen for the wedding gown in the same style.

Decorated hairstyle. Photo: @beautifullyyou.chantu (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Appealing to each Nigerian bride, it's better to choose a bridal hairstyle in advance. You can rehearse a few days before the celebration.

Traditional wedding hairstyles

Large golden and green geles. Photo: @Pearl's Clothing Signatures (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nigerian traditional wedding hairstyles are diverse, reflecting the country's rich cultural heritage. One common style is the gele style. Gele is a large headwrap that is an integral part of traditional Nigerian attire, particularly for women.

Gele styles for brides. Photo: @Pearl's Clothing Signatures (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The gele can be styled in various ways, from simple and elegant wraps to more elaborate and intricate designs. It complements traditional Nigerian outfits and is often adorned with embellishments.

Which hairstyle is best for a bride?

The best hairstyle for a bride depends on her personal preferences, the wedding theme, and her dress neckline. Popular choices include romantic updos, elegant waves, or classic buns tailored to complement the overall bridal look.

What is the best hair to wear to a wedding?

The best hairstyle to wear to a wedding depends on various factors, including personal style and the individual's hair length and texture. Classic updos, soft waves, or sleek ponytails are often popular choices for weddings.

How many days before your wedding should you get your hair done?

It's generally recommended to schedule your final hair appointment for styling a day before the wedding. This will ensure that your style remains intact before the due date. If you are going for a braided hairstyle, then you can do it two days before the wedding day.

Your wedding day is a special celebration in your life. You should make everything stand out to avoid any disappointment. The above trendy bridal hairstyles will give you an idea of what to do on your big day. Always go for a style you will feel comfortable wearing.

Legit.ng recently published a gallery of knotless braids with curls to try out. This is a trendy, natural-looking protective hairdo. It is also a versatile style suitable for any occasion.

Knotless braids have become popular as they are easy to achieve and protect the hair from damage. They are an excellent choice if you want to try something different—give your hair a break from its natural look.

Source: Legit.ng