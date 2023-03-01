A video of a model sporting an outfit lit on fire at a fashion show has gone viral on social media

In the video, the model is seen in the all-black hooded ensemble with a pair of huge platform boots

Several social media users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

This is undoubtedly the era of conversation starters when it comes to fashion and style.

Danish label Heliot Emil took the term “on flames” to another level on day two of Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023.

Photos of the model. Credit: @lessiswore

Source: Instagram

A video of a model walking the runway has gone viral on social media due to the nature of the outfit.

In the video shared by @lessiswore, the model dressed in an all-black ensemble with boots, appears lit on fire as he walks the runway.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of model in fire outfit

swaggyseve:

"Inspired by Kanye's DONDA show "

burnt________smth:

"Hawt couture."

theodore_chang_:

"ready to wear."

peoplesoutfit:

"Hot Couture"

featherless_biped98:

"He better have been paid a load of money for that."

bsai.wav:

"wonabe kanye."

faz_frags:

"Hot…mess."

oskarlsen:

"Fit is fire."

lilpiscessss:

"the dudes pacing on the side with the fire extinguisher ready "

